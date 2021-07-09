TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

