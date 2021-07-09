TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.