TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

