TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $4,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $19,239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $33.16 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

