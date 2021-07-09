TD Securities Cuts Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.16.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

