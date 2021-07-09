TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. TDK has a one year low of $95.89 and a one year high of $175.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.