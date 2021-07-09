Telcoin (TEL) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $991.40 million and $17.79 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.79 or 0.00898382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

