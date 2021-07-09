Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems intends to diversify its business from a telecom service provider to a fiber network provider. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. Shared data plans for consumers and businesses at affordable rates increase smartphone penetration. The company is focused on cloud-based backup services for greater flexibility. It aims to develop a cloud TV platform across its wireline and cable markets, while expanding service availability by growing its fiber footprint. However, it faces intense competition from low-cost mobile operators. High costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing and wireless technology upgrades dent profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

