Telsey Advisory Group Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $29.20. 44,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

