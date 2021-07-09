TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.