Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.43. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

