Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 238.90 ($3.12). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 237.45 ($3.10), with a volume of 16,742,293 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £18.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Tesco news, insider Thierry Garnier bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Also, insider Steve Golsby bought 8,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,195 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,462.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

