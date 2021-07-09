Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,459 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $652.81 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.26 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $628.87 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

