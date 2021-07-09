Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.62. Tesla reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $650.90. 370,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,350,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.09. The firm has a market cap of $627.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $270.26 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

