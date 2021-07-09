The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have gained pace in the past month owing to continued strong demand for its products due to the pandemic-related shift in trends. Also, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. The company provided a robust sales view for fiscal 2021 as it expects to gain from the persistence of strong demand for cleaning and disinfecting products globally, and aggressive investments in its global portfolio. However, it reported soft third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top line missed estimates and was flat year over year. Earnings were hurt by lower gross margins and increased advertising investments. Elevated advertising and sales promotion costs are likely to dent gross margin and the bottom line in fiscal 2021. High debt levels remain a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of CLX opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

