The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coca-Cola outpaced the industry in the past year, thanks to its robust earnings surprise trend that continued in first-quarter 2021. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Additionally, the top line beat estimates after reporting a miss in the prior-quarter. Also, revenues grew 5% year over year, while organic revenues were up 6%. The company’s top line benefited from better price/mix and an increase in concentrate sales. Gains from aggressive cost management aided margins. The company is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand digital presence. However, continued pressures in the away-from-home channel, which account for nearly half of its revenues, affected revenues. Also, gains in the global value share in NARTD beverages was offset by negative channel mix.”

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of KO opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.