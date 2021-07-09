The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.48 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post sales of $723.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.52 million and the highest is $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.48. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,870. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.