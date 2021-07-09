The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.65. 2,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 620,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

NAPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,706,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

