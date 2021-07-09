The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €79.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €79.00 ($92.94) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.66 ($0.78) on Friday, hitting €65.74 ($77.34). The company had a trading volume of 3,163,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -266.15. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

