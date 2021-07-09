The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

