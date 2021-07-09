The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

