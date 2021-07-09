The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $44.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

