The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $70.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. 1,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

