The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.02

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.02 and last traded at $175.55, with a volume of 1539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.