The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

