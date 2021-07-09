Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $517.40. 8,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,821. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $375.14 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

