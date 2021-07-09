TheStreet Downgrades Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) to C+

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

BHE opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $957.83 million, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after buying an additional 468,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after buying an additional 793,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after buying an additional 87,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after buying an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

