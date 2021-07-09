Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $45,834.64 and $16,614.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00394186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

