Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 669.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,935 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $54,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

