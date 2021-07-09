Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $51.47 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $51,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

