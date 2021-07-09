Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $60.84 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,937,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $60,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

