Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $63.53 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $63,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $351.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

