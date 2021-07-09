Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $47,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 29.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $307.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $309.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

