Tidal Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $77,270.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00903332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00089300 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

