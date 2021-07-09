Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

