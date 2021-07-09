Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,671 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

