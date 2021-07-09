Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

