Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $150.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.