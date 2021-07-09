Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $113,554,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $48,690,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.