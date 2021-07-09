Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,619 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.