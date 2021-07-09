Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 54,516 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 258.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $30.23 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

