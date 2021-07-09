Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 276,372 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

