Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 102,070 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,195 put options.

NEGG opened at $45.80 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products.

