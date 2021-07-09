Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 102,070 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,195 put options.
NEGG opened at $45.80 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.
About Newegg Commerce
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.