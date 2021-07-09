Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Put Options (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,493 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,911 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $150.32.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

