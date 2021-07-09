Traders Buy Large Volume of Hersha Hospitality Trust Call Options (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

HT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

