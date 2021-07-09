Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hologic Put Options (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,988 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,194% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Hologic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hologic by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

