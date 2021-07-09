TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 427,305 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
