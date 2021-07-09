TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 427,305 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 92,946 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

