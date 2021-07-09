Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 17,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 566,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

