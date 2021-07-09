Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading Up 3.9%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 30,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,171,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.