Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $32,814.00 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80.

Shares of TRIL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 613,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 234,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

